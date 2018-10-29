The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 22-28
Twenty-three prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with two four-stars pulling the trigger. The highest ranked player was four-star Marcus Washington, who is headed to Texas.
BADGERBLITZ.COM: Badgers add in-state lineman to 2020 class
POWERMIZZOU.COM: Safety target Brown commits to Missouri
THEKNIGHTREPORT.COM: Burby commits to Rutgers
THEDAWGREPORT.COM: Huskies add verbal pledge to 2019 class
HUSKERONLINE.COM: What does Chase's commitment mean for Nebraska
CANESPORT.COM: Franklin commits to Miami
THEKNIGHTREPORT.COM: Rutgers commit discusses Scarlet Knights' season struggles
CAVSCORNER.COM: Jackson is latest to pick Wahoos
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Shawnkel Knight-Goff picks Kentucky
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns land key 2020 OL Logan Parr
POWERMIZZOU.COM: Missouri lands commitment from Texas DE
KSTATEONLINE.COM: What Potter's commitment means for Kansas State
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns land commitment from versatile athlete