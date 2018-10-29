Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 07:59:43 -0500') }} football Edit

The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 22-28

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Marcus Washington
Twenty-three prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with two four-stars pulling the trigger. The highest ranked player was four-star Marcus Washington, who is headed to Texas.

