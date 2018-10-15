Ticker
The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 8-14

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Notre Dame commit Isaiah Rutherford
Rivals.com

It was another slow week on the commitment front, as just 15 prospects pledged to Power Five programs, including four four-stars. The headliners were Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford, who committed to Notre Dame and Rivals100 safety Lewis Cine, who is headed to Georgia.

BADGERBLITZ.COM: Three-star OL Dylan Barrett commits to Wisconsin

POWERMIZZOU.COM: Ishmael Burdine is the latest Mizzou commit

HAWGBEAT.COM: Arkansas lands in-state legacy, Rivals100 TE Hudson Henry

BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Rivals100 CB Isaiah Rutherford commits to Notre Dame

HOKIEHAVEN.COM: Walker is a Hokie

