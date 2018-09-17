RELATED: Five weird things from Week 3 | Fantasy: Week 3 in review

It was a relatively slow week on the commitment front, as just 16 prospects committed to Power Five programs. The headliner was four-star running back Derrian Brown, who committed to Texas following the Longhorns' victory over USC.Tiawan Mullen was the only other four-star or higher to come off the board when he committed to Indiana.

