The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Sept. 10-16
It was a relatively slow week on the commitment front, as just 16 prospects committed to Power Five programs. The headliner was four-star running back Derrian Brown, who committed to Texas following the Longhorns' victory over USC.Tiawan Mullen was the only other four-star or higher to come off the board when he committed to Indiana.
