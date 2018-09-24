Ticker
The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Sept. 17-23

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Daxton Hill
It was a relatively slow week on the commitment front, as just 14 prospects committed to Power Five programs. The headliner was five-star defensive back Daxton Hill, who committed to Michigan.

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: JUCO DB picks Kentucky

KSTATEONLINE.COM: Konner Fox discusses commitment to Kansas State

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: What Isaiah Gibson's commit means for Kentucky

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Cats land three-star QB from Louisiana

THEWOLVERINE.COM: Daxton Hill commits to Michigan

HOKIEHAVEN.COM: Aaron Willis is a Hokie

VANDYSPORTS.COM: Three-star LB picks Vanderbilt

