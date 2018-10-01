Ticker
The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Sept. 24-30

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Jameson Williams
It was an extremely slow week on the commitment front, as just 11 prospects committed to Power Five programs. The headliner was four-star Jameson Williams, who committed to Ohio State.

