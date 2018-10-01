The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Sept. 24-30
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
It was an extremely slow week on the commitment front, as just 11 prospects committed to Power Five programs. The headliner was four-star Jameson Williams, who committed to Ohio State.
WARCHANT.COM: In-state DB makes the call for the 'Noles
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns snag commitment from three-star Tyler Owens
THEWOLVERINE.COM: How Wheeler's commitment impacts Michigan
BUCKEYEGROVE.COM: Buckeyes land big-time speedster
CUSPORTSNATION.COM: Wilmer details Colorado commitment
KSTATEONLINE.COM: What the Ty Zentner commitment means for Kansas State