{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 06:30:46 -0500') }} football Edit

The Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Aug. 13-19

Staff
Rivals.com

Jaylen McCollough
Rivals.com

Eight four-star players made commitments this week, including a cornerback who committed to Florida (Chester Kimbrough), a safety who committed to Tennessee (Jaylen McCollough) and a defensive tackle who committed to Georgia (Tymon Mitchell). In all, 19 players made pledges. Check out the full list below.

