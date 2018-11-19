Ticker
The Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Nov. 12-18

Staff
Rivals.com

John Emery
Rivals.com

A pair of four-star running backs highlight this week's commitments. John Emery is headed to LSU, and Kenny McIntosh has chosen Georgia.

