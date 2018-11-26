The Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Nov. 19-25
Thirty-two prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with 11 four-stars pulling the trigger. The highest-ranked player to come off the board was 2020 standout Chris Braswell, who is headed to Alabama.
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Bertrand discusses Irish commitment
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: JUCO DE Jacoby Jones commits to Texas
ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM: Kirts commits to Illinois
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Latham talks Alabama commitment
GOAZCATS.COM: Arizona lands JUCO DL for 2019
BULLDOGBLITZ.COM: Payton chooses the Bulldogs
THEWOLVERINE.COM: Commit Impact - Perry to Michigan
PANTHERLAIR.COM: Pitt flips DE Temple
THEDAWGREPORT.COM: Huskies add four-star DT FaatuiTuitele
BLUEWHITELLUSTRATED.COM: Penn State picks up first 2020 commitment
BEAVERSEDGE.COM: JUCO OT commits to Oregon State
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns land big commitment from Warren
GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Wright found no reason to wait on Gators pledge