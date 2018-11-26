Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 08:46:04 -0600') }} football Edit

The Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Nov. 19-25

Staff
Rivals.com

Chris Braswell
MORE: The best and worst performances of Week 13

Thirty-two prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with 11 four-stars pulling the trigger. The highest-ranked player to come off the board was 2020 standout Chris Braswell, who is headed to Alabama.

