Three-Point Play: KK Robinson, John Ojiako, transfer update
In today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, national analyst Corey takes a look at an emerging talent from Arkansas, the final list for a top available senior in John Ojiako, and recent transfer news that could impact future Pac-12 races.
1. KK ROBINSON EMERGES
The state of Arkansas has always been an underrated one for talent. It has consistently produced high-major prospects and one of the latest to emerge is KK Robinson.
A 6-foot-0 junior that already has tremendous strength and feel for the game, Robinson has posted sparkling number on the Nike EYBL circuit of 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from three.
While a few power conference programs have offered, namely Florida, Illinois and TCU, programs such as Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas and West Virginia are showing interest.
Robinson has not taken or scheduled any visits yet, and it's fair to characterize his recruitment as wide-open. The months of June and July should be a crucial one for the Little Rock native and it wouldn't be a surprise if he emerges as one of the more hotly-pursued point guard in the 2020 class.
2. OJIAKO DOWN TO A FINAL THREE
While practically the entire class of 2019 has made their college decisions, a few hgh-major prospects, like John Ojiako, remain available. Ojiako boosted his stock immensely this spring with the Team Thrill travel program and has trimmed his recruitment down to a final three.
Georgia, LSU or Virginia Tech will be the landing spot for Ojiako, a source confirms with Rivals.com. The Hokies have recruited him the longest as Chester Frazier, who was recently hired by first-year head coach Mike Young, offered him last August at Kansas State.
Georgia is bringing in a slew of talented bodies this fall, but it is never a bad time to take another talented big man. LSU, with the recent early departure of center Nazreon Reid to the NBA, is hoping to scratch out one more frontcourt commitment this spring.
Ojiako stands close to 6-foot-10, sports long arms and boasts a soft touch around the basket. He can rim run, protect his basket and pass out of the low-post. He has yet to take an official visit, but the plan now is for all three of his finalists to host him in the coming weeks with a decision to be made shortly thereafter.
3. TRANSFER UPDATE
The recruitment of Kerry Blackshear continues, with Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M firmly in the mix. We have confirmed that he will take an unofficial visit to Florida today as the Gators have the first shot to enhance their chances with arguably the best grad-transfer this spring. However, Blackshear is far from the only high-major option available on the transfer market this spring.
Eugene Omoruyi surprised many by announcing his transfer last week. The Canadian was expected to be Rutgers’ go-to piece as the Scarlet Knights work their way up the Big Ten’s pecking order. Instead, he will sit out this winter before seeing his eligibility begin in the fall of 2021. He just visited Texas A&M and next will be off to Oregon.
Finally, there has been little to zero coverage of USC transfer J’Raan Brooks. The former Rivals150 and four-star prospect failed to find solid footing with the Trojans and the sense is that he will eventually end up at Washington.