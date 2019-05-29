Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on some recent huge commitments, his list of the biggest commitments so far in the 2020 class and five 2021 guys that are must-gets for certain schools.

With rankings meetings all last week, I skipped the Three-Point Stance and with it my thoughts on many new commitments. Here are the ones I find to be the biggest.

RB Marshawn Lloyd, South Carolina – This is a huge pickup for the Gamecocks as Lloyd has a lot of potential and could be the workhorse for the offense. Some like Lloyd better than others on our staff, but everyone agrees this is a great get.

DE Braiden McGregor, Michigan – McGregor is a big end who does well against the run and can get after the passer with power. He’s one of the most hotly debated prospects when it comes to rankings.

RB Chris Tyree, Notre Dame – Tyree may not be big but he’s sudden and very explosive and can be used in many ways in the Notre Dame offense. He’s a dynamic player.

OL Jake Wray, Colorado – This is a great get for former UGA coach Mel Tucker out of the state of Georgia and Wray could be the leader of the line for many years.

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell, Alabama – Jones-Bell is the latest dynamic receiver to choose Alabama from South Florida. He’s a slot with sneaky strength and excellent speed and an ability to separate.

RB Jo’Quavious Marks, Mississippi State – Marks can do a lot for an offense and has the ability to be a three-down back who can hurt you out of the backfield as well. This is a huge get from Georgia for the Bulldogs.

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia – Carter is an athletic defensive tackle who can handle the run but also get after the passer. His athleticism will show even as he gets bigger and stronger.

DT Justin Rogers, Kentucky – Talk about a home run commitment. I love Rogers on either side of the football as he has great athleticism. He reminds me of Gerald McCoy as a defensive tackle and could have a similar career.

DB Joel Williams, Florida – Williams is an excellent athlete and has good size for a corner and the ability to track the ball as a safety if he makes that move. He’s very versatile.

TE Jonathan Odom, Florida – Odom is an excellent get for Florida because he can stretch the field and has good hands. He’s also going to be a good blocker. He’ll be a key in the Florida offense.

RB Kobe Pryor, Clemson – Pryor has good size and sneaky speed and could be the next underrated running back to make it big at Clemson like Travis Etienne.

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson – The latest five-star commitment for Clemson comes from Georgia, an area they have recruited very well under Dabo Swinney. Murphy could be the next great lineman for the Tigers.