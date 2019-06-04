Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s three point stance is here with thoughts on some recent huge commitments, his thoughts on Bru McCoy ’s situation and some 2020 must gets.

OK, let’s not let rankings release week stop us from commenting on big recent commitments. Here are some of the biggest that impressed me and why…

WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State – Fleming is the No. 1 receiver in the country and shows that Ryan Day can recruit in similar fashion to Urban Meyer. Fleming reminds me a bit of N’Keal Harry at the same stage, so the sky is the limit when it comes to his potential. This is a huge get for the Buckeyes.

RB Jayveon Sunday, Washington – A nice get from Texas, Sunday is a powerful runner who can also catch the ball and has shown some ability as a receiver. He could be a steal for the Huskies and the next Myles Gaskin, which is saying something.



TE Jack Yary, USC – Yary, the son of legendary offensive lineman Ron Yary, is a legacy recruit who will play all over the field for USC from the backfield to spread out wide. He’s a big tight end who is good in the red zone. Would he ever want to grow into an offensive tackle like his dad? He could it if he wanted to.

OT Javion Cohen, Auburn – The former South Carolina commitment is elite athletically and is just starting to reach his potential. This is a big one for Auburn because he can play tackle or guard and is good at both run blocking and pass protection.

DT Warren Brinson, Georgia – A nice re-commitment for the Bulldogs after Florida made a push, Brinson will play at a high level this season and has a chance to improve his stock. He’s a big tackle who can handle the run but needs to get better getting after the passer.

CB Macen Williams, Arizona State – Williams isn’t tall, but he’s fast, explosive and he plays bigger than his size. He’s also not afraid to support the run and is the kind of kid Herm Edwards will love.

CB Cameron Threatt, Mississippi State – A very good in-state keep at cornerback, Threatt is long but needs to fill out and get stronger. However, he’s very solid in coverage and brings athleticism to the defense.

LB Zay Peterson, Louisville – Peterson may not be the biggest linebacker around but watch his film, this kid loves to hit. He won’t be long and angular like he is now as he adds weight, but he will be one of the more physical players on the Louisville team for years to come.

TE Blake Smith, Texas A&M – A tall and pretty filled out tight end, Smith has good hands and can make some athletic plays. The way Jimbo Fisher uses his tight ends, he could be a major target for the team down the line.

CB Deuce Mayberry, Kansas – A tall, skinny cornerback, Mayberry is underrecruited for sure and could be a steal for Kansas.

WR Tommy Christakos, Cal – A big, physical wide receiver who could grow into a tight end, Christakos is a powerful kid who will be tough to handle in the red zone.

RB Dominique Johnson, Missouri – A powerful, bowling ball of a runner Johnson can wear down a defense and break tackles but needs to add speed.

OG Cade Bennett, Oklahoma State – A powerful and nasty road grader, Bennett can also pass protect very well at this stage and will be a key to the offensive line down the road.

WR Chris Carpenter, Colorado – A smooth receiver who can play on defense as well, he’s a nice get out of Texas.

OL Addison Penn, Boston College – Penn is raw but he’s aggressive and has excellent upside as a future center or guard at the college level.



QB Jacolby Criswell, North Carolina – A powerful, dual threat from Arkansas he’s a great addition to the class and will push Malik Hornsby. Both quarterbacks are a good fit for what UNC wants to do on offense.