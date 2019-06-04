Three-Point Stance: Big commits, Bru McCoy, 2020 must-gets
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s three point stance is here with thoughts on some recent huge commitments, his thoughts on Bru McCoy’s situation and some 2020 must gets.
1. The biggest recent commitments
OK, let’s not let rankings release week stop us from commenting on big recent commitments. Here are some of the biggest that impressed me and why…
WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State – Fleming is the No. 1 receiver in the country and shows that Ryan Day can recruit in similar fashion to Urban Meyer. Fleming reminds me a bit of N’Keal Harry at the same stage, so the sky is the limit when it comes to his potential. This is a huge get for the Buckeyes.
RB Jayveon Sunday, Washington – A nice get from Texas, Sunday is a powerful runner who can also catch the ball and has shown some ability as a receiver. He could be a steal for the Huskies and the next Myles Gaskin, which is saying something.
TE Jack Yary, USC – Yary, the son of legendary offensive lineman Ron Yary, is a legacy recruit who will play all over the field for USC from the backfield to spread out wide. He’s a big tight end who is good in the red zone. Would he ever want to grow into an offensive tackle like his dad? He could it if he wanted to.
OT Javion Cohen, Auburn – The former South Carolina commitment is elite athletically and is just starting to reach his potential. This is a big one for Auburn because he can play tackle or guard and is good at both run blocking and pass protection.
DT Warren Brinson, Georgia – A nice re-commitment for the Bulldogs after Florida made a push, Brinson will play at a high level this season and has a chance to improve his stock. He’s a big tackle who can handle the run but needs to get better getting after the passer.
CB Macen Williams, Arizona State – Williams isn’t tall, but he’s fast, explosive and he plays bigger than his size. He’s also not afraid to support the run and is the kind of kid Herm Edwards will love.
CB Cameron Threatt, Mississippi State – A very good in-state keep at cornerback, Threatt is long but needs to fill out and get stronger. However, he’s very solid in coverage and brings athleticism to the defense.
LB Zay Peterson, Louisville – Peterson may not be the biggest linebacker around but watch his film, this kid loves to hit. He won’t be long and angular like he is now as he adds weight, but he will be one of the more physical players on the Louisville team for years to come.
TE Blake Smith, Texas A&M – A tall and pretty filled out tight end, Smith has good hands and can make some athletic plays. The way Jimbo Fisher uses his tight ends, he could be a major target for the team down the line.
CB Deuce Mayberry, Kansas – A tall, skinny cornerback, Mayberry is underrecruited for sure and could be a steal for Kansas.
WR Tommy Christakos, Cal – A big, physical wide receiver who could grow into a tight end, Christakos is a powerful kid who will be tough to handle in the red zone.
RB Dominique Johnson, Missouri – A powerful, bowling ball of a runner Johnson can wear down a defense and break tackles but needs to add speed.
OG Cade Bennett, Oklahoma State – A powerful and nasty road grader, Bennett can also pass protect very well at this stage and will be a key to the offensive line down the road.
WR Chris Carpenter, Colorado – A smooth receiver who can play on defense as well, he’s a nice get out of Texas.
OL Addison Penn, Boston College – Penn is raw but he’s aggressive and has excellent upside as a future center or guard at the college level.
QB Jacolby Criswell, North Carolina – A powerful, dual threat from Arkansas he’s a great addition to the class and will push Malik Hornsby. Both quarterbacks are a good fit for what UNC wants to do on offense.
2. Is another change of heart brewing for Bru?
What the heck is going on with 2019 five star wide receiver/athlete Bru McCoy?
If you haven’t been following along, McCoy enrolled at USC in January but left after two weeks because offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury took the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. He decided to transfer to Texas, his second choice back in January when he was making his decision despite his parents reportedly wanting him to stay home at USC. Texas has done a great job with big receivers and California wide out Collin Johnson is emerging as a star, so McCoy likely thought the Longhorns were a great fit for him offensively.
McCoy went through spring ball and all seemed well. Heck, even Rivals.com instituted a new rule allowing players to count towards the team’s class they transfer to if they do so between the early signing period and the February signing period.
Then rumors began to surface last week that McCoy was unhappy in Austin, home sick and wanted to transfer back to USC. Now he’s reportedly in the transfer portal and headed back to the Trojans.
Unless I’m missing something, there is no way McCoy should be eligible to play right away at USC. What’s the excuse? No coaches have left the Texas program and being homesick isn’t a reason to get a waiver. I guess the NCAA might have eventually caved on his first transfer because Kingsbury left, but there is nothing he can stand on in this case.
McCoy is a great talent but this saga makes me think he could end up being a massive bust in college. I’ve seen it before with kids who can’t make a decision and find a home and it rarely works out. We'll see what happens with McCoy.
3. Five must-gets among the uncommitted 2020 crop
Last week I named a few 2021 prospects that were must gets for certain programs. Even with so many commitments already in the 2020 class, there are still must-gets as well that will play out over the next many months. Here are five that stand out to me.
Justin Flowe and USC – USC needs to keep some big name kids home and Flowe is one of the best linebackers you’ll ever see out of high school. They can’t continue to let kids this talented leave the state.
Jordan Burch and South Carolina – Clemson is recruiting pretty well don’t you think? South Carolina needs a win here especially after having the early lead for Xavier Thomas and losing out to the Tigers in the end.
Kelee Ringo and Texas – The Longhorns want to continue to recruit the west coast and, like every Big 12 team, need defensive help. Texas considers itself DBU and a commitment from Ringo would help.
Sav’ell Smalls and Oregon – He’s not staying home at Washington it appears, so Oregon is the best shot to keep him in the Pacific Northwest. The Ducks would love to pair him with Kayvon Thiboudeaux.
Zachary Evans and Texas – I know Texas was “eliminated” when Evans came out with his top five, but I still don’t think it is out of this. It needs to keep a talent like this in state.