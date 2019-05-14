Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some recent big commitments, five burning questions for the 2020 class and how first-year Power Five coaches are recruiting.

It’s that time of year, commitment time and this past week there were plenty of big ones to comment on. Here are the ones that stand out the most…

DE James Sylvester, TCU – Another big commitment for TCU. Sylvester is a tall, athletic kid who can disrupt passing lanes and get after the passer.

OT Nate Anderson, Oklahoma – Anderson is a converted defensive end and tight end who has great feet and a nasty streak. These kind of athletes can turn into great players after a few years of growth in college.

DB Justin Hodges, Miami – Hodges is a very tall cornerback who is adding size and strength and has very good length. Will he stay outside or turn into a safety in the end?



CB Brandon Jones, Stanford – Jones is a very instinctual cornerback with good speed who can play bigger than his size. He has adequate length and will fill out and get stronger in college. His upside is excellent.

OT Tosh Baker, Notre Dame – Baker is a tall and lean offensive tackle who will add weight to his great frame and become more powerful without losing athleticism. He’s a few years away but could be a great one down the line.

LB Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina – Kaba is a tall, skinny linebacker who can run and has excellent athleticism but needs to add bulk and get stronger. He’s excellent in coverage already so as he adds weight, he will not lose his ability to drop and cover.

OT Jackson Stoefen, Kansas – A tall, thin offensive tackle, Stoefen is a good athlete who also plays baseball and has yet to commit full time to football. Once he does, he could be a multi-year starter in the Big 12.

LB Mekhail Sherman, Georgia – Sherman is a home run commitment with size, speed, good instincts and power. He can cover a ton of ground and has quick twitch ability. He should be a star in Athens.

QB Brendon Lewis, Colorado – Lewis is a nice pickup at quarterback for the Buffs because he has good size and can move. He’s still a little raw as a passer, but he can be a dangerous weapon down the line for Colorado if he develops.

QB Jay Butterfield, Oregon – Butterfield is a tall quarterback with a great frame to fill out who has a strong arm but can also move around a bit. He’s raw, but his talents are evident and he could be a first-rounder down the line if he develops.

WR Savion Williams, Arkansas – Williams is a big wide receiver who could grow into a tight end eventually. What he lacks in great speed he makes up for in strength and the ability to snatch the football. He’s also hard to tackle.

OT Austin Blaske, NC State – Another one of those tall tackles with room to fill out who can steer opponents where they want them but just need to add mass and power.

LB Jeremiah Trojan, UCLA – A Trojan at UCLA? He is a big inside linebacker who is good at the point of attack and still has room to grow. He could end up as a defensive end down the line.

ATH Andy Alfieri, Cal – Alfieri is a big kid who projects at linebacker at the next level. He can fill out, is good in coverage and is just starting to reach his potential.

WR Casey Filkins, Cal – A solid slot receiver with reliable hands, he will be a quarterback’s best friend because he can make tough catches look easy.

WR Jeremiah Hunter, Cal – Hunter has good size and length and had a monster season producing 28 touchdowns. He’s a very good pickup and could be the go-to receiver for Cal before long.

OT Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech – Rogers is an athletic kid who could play guard or tackle and needs to fill out and add weight and power. He’s a bit raw but very athletic.

WR Blake Nowell, TCU – Nowell has great size for a wideout and he’s fairly thick already but he can add weight. He’s good at adjusting to the football and he has sneaky speed.

OT Tate Ratledge, Georgia – Ratledge is a big, powerful offensive lineman who is an excellent run blocker but has the athleticism to be an elite pass protector as well. He’s a home run commit for Georgia and will be a three-year starter down the line.