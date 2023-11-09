Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the hot-seat coaches, some debates that could be coming around potential five-stars in the next round of rankings and the jockeying atop the 2025 quarterback rankings in today’s Three-Point Stance.

Jimbo Fisher: Texas A&M cannot win on the road, Fisher has a worse record than Kevin Sumlin at the same stage and, after winning 78 percent of his games at Florida State, Fisher hasn’t won 10 games once in College Station since 2018. He’s stopped calling plays but it hasn’t changed the stats much. The real question is: When will this thing turn? It probably won’t. Many five- and four-star pieces are in place and a big-time hire could convince many of them not to hit the portal but it’s the same ol' with Texas A&M again.

Justin Wilcox: Cal is 10-18 in its last 28 games under Wilcox, the Golden Bears are 3-6 this season and just lost 63-19 to Oregon. In some years, the offense can’t get going. This season, Cal cannot stop anybody throwing the football. Recruiting is tough there because of the academics and the apathy toward the football program so maybe nobody in the administration will notice Cal’s football team is not good, but maybe someone will.

Jim Harbaugh: Depending on the findings by the Big Ten and the NCAA around this sign-stealing operation, Harbaugh might be ushered out. He and the athletics director have had a tense relationship and Harbaugh has never lasted this long at any of his other jobs because he will do things his own way. Michigan’s coach can win, no doubt about it, but at what cost might be the question.

Dave Aranda: Since a storybook 12-2 season in 2021 which included a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl victory, Baylor does not even look like the same program. The Bears are 9-13 since the glory days and Aranda put a lot of that blame on himself last season, but it’s carried over to this year. Baylor lost at home to Houston last week and goes to Kansas State on Saturday.

Tom Allen: You feel bad for Allen because Indiana football has had one winning season since 2007 so it’s never going to come easy to the Hoosiers. Plus, the Big Ten East is just butt-kicking central every week. But the conference is going to look drastically different with the influx of West Coast talent next season and one wonders if the administration looks to start anew.

Zach Arnett: Arnett got the head coaching job after Mike Leach’s sudden passing as the school didn’t have an athletic director and needed a stop-gap measure so everyone didn’t flee to the portal and recruits flipped elsewhere. To fire Arnett so soon seems sudden but Mississippi State is struggling at 1-5 in the conference and the Bulldogs are having real problems scoring.

Sam Pittman: There is some funky buyout language in Pittman’s contract that might have his detractors cheering for Auburn, FIU and Missouri in the closing weeks. Pittman fired OC Dan Enos after an egregious performance against Mississippi State a few weeks ago and then the Razorbacks go to Florida and win. No excuses here because Pittman is paid handsomely to win but five of Arkansas’ six losses this season are by a touchdown or less.

Dino Babers: In 2018, Babers delivered Syracuse’s first 10-win season since the Paul Pasqualoni days but other than that it’s been average-to-below-average for his time there. Things looked promising as the Orange started 4-0 but they’ve now lost five straight including last week against Boston College and four other blowouts.