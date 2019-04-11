CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some surprising teams to start 2020, the 10 most intriguing quarterbacks for next season and thoughts on what the heck is going on in Los Angeles. MORE FARRELL: Five NFL prospects that could be busts



1. Five surprise teams in recruiting

Marcus Harper Rivals.com

2. Farrell's intriguing QBs

Tate Martell Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove

3. What the heck, L.A.?

Adarius Pickett (left) and Clay Helton (far right) AP Images