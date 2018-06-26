CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



1. TOP MATCHUPS FOR FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE

Derek Stingley, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Rivals100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas is set to kick off Thursday and there are several individual matchups I’d like to see. Here are the top ones. WR Theo Wease vs. CB Derek Stingley – Wease is a big, physical receiver and the No. 3 player in the country while Stingley is a big, physical cornerback and No. 1 overall. Can you think of a better matchup? OL Kardell Thomas vs. DT McKinnley Jackson – Thomas is as physical as it gets at the guard position and Jackson is a five-star 2020 standout who excels off of contact. This should be a great matchup to watch. OL Clay Webb vs. DT DeMonte Capeheart – Webb is the first five-star center in the history of Rivals.com and Capeheart is an elite interior defensive lineman that many feel could be underrated. He will get his chance to prove that against Webb and others. RB Sean Dollars vs. LB Justin Flowe – Running backs have the edge in camp settings against linebackers and Dollars is very elusive. However, Flowe is one of the best linebackers we’ve seen in a few years and I want to see him go against pure, shifty speed. WR Leonard Manuel vs. CB Fred Davis – The big 2020 five star wide receiver against the big five-star 2020 cornerback is a battle I’ve been looking forward to. QB Grant Gunnell vs. Everyone – I like Gunnell’s upside a lot, but the Arizona commitment dropped a lot in our last rankings after an average spring. Can he have an elite day against these talented defensive backs and linebackers and show us the drop was unwarranted?

2. IMPRESSIVE CLASSES FROM NON-BLUE BLOODS

Marvin Grant Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

3. BEST VERSUS BEST