Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson has thoughts on the speed headed to LSU, a sleeper prospect in Oklahoma and the top five quarterbacks in the Big 12 conference. MORE LEVENSON: Mid-South programs off to a fast start with 2026 class

RIDICULOUS SPEED HEADED TO LSU

LSU football recruits elite prospects on a yearly basis, everyone knows this. A very common attribute of the Tigers is speed. This was seen this most recent season as star receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both ran sub 4.4-seconds in the 40-yard dash. The Tigers will certainly not be lacking in any speed in the coming seasons either. Powerhouse program Duncanville has a duo of future Tigers that possess elite times. Just days ago, 2024 running back signee Caden Durham clocked a blazing 10.35 while 2025 five-star wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore was right behind with a 10.43. Also among the 2025 LSU recruiting class is Houston (Texas) North Shore linebacker Charles Ross, who ran a 10.48 just weeks ago. He ran that time at 200-plus pounds, just adding to the insane factor of his time. The headliner of the group comes as no surprise to football fans in Texas. Class of 2024 wide receiver signee out of Humble Atascocita, Jelani Watkins, is currently the nation’s leader in the 100 meters with a 10.22 record.

GRADY ADAMSON A SLEEPER PROSPECT?

Like most fans, my favorite position to watch is the quarterback. As of recently, among my favorites in the 2025 class is Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek three-star Grady Adamson. As a junior, Adamson racked up 2,565 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also added 577 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. I am a big fan of Adamson’s film. Not only do I see arm strength and the ability to extend plays and find open receivers, but I see a tough player who is always fighting to make something out of nothing. Adamson is often operating on the move as he tends to have to evade rushers. However, this has allowed him to gain the skill of throwing on the run, which he does at an impressive level. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he fits the mold of a prototypical passer. He delivers a pretty (and catchable) deep ball and maybe my favorite attribute, is not afraid to throw a dart over the middle. He is always scanning the field and seems to always put the ball exactly where it needs to be. Adamson holds offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, BYU, Syracuse, Tulsa and UNLV, among others. Adamson has a certain playstyle and execution to him that could make him a sleeper prospect for a much larger program.

PROJECTING THE TOP FIVE QUARTERBACKS IN THE BIG 12

