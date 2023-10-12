Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Mark Stoops ’ NIL comments, five prospects that are making news in the huge Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei-Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco matchup and why so many elite committed receivers are taking visits.

Georgia has beaten Kentucky 14 straight times. The average score in those games has been Georgia 34, Kentucky 14. Almost all of those outcomes came before NIL.

So it was curious on Monday when Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said on his weekly radio show, this eyebrow-raising comment:

“I can promise you, Georgia they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days and we could use some help. That’s what they look like when you have 85 of them.”

Maybe it was a face-saving statement after the Bulldogs pummeled Kentucky 51-13, especially since Stoops prides himself on his defensive acumen. Maybe it was a desperate plea to Kentucky football supporters to pony up more money to compete for players through NIL.

Whatever it was, come on. Before NIL, after NIL, and especially as Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championships and looking for a third, paying players has nothing to do with the Bulldogs whooping on Kentucky this past weekend.

Funny thing is, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he and Stoops chatted about NIL during the pre-game. Not sure if Stoops told Smart he bought all his players. Smart wasn’t taking the bait this week.

“Much ado about nothing really,” Smart said. “Mark is trying to garner money from his fan base for his collective and we’re all trying to do the same in terms of trying to get money for our collective. Mark and I talked about NIL pre-game and we talk about it in our meetings so I’m not biting on that.”

To be fair, Stoops altered his comments later in the week when he said that he should have said to that caller, “I’ve gotten over a lot of humps. That’s not a hump. That’s Mount Everest.”

Especially in recent years, top prospects are going to Georgia because it can win at the highest level and get developed for the real money in the NFL. Sure, NIL helps but it’s only one factor.

I’m not naive. I know lots of top recruits are getting massive NIL deals to pick one school over another. I do this for a living - I get it.

Georgia is building the next college football dynasty and currently has 45 former players on pro rosters. Kentucky has 17. This doesn’t have to do with NIL. It has to do with NFL.