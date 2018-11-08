CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some predictions on more uncommitted five-stars, ranking the conferences and predictions for the weekend.

1. More five-stars, more predictions

Yesterday I predicted the destination of the seven players in the top 10, but why not go a bit further? Here are my predictions on the rest of the uncommitted five-stars: No. 14 Chris Steele – Florida. This is one of the easier ones, which is surprising since Steele is unpredictable and has already committed to UCLA and USC. But he seems to be a Florida lock right now. No. 17 Zach Harrison – Michigan. It’s a tough battle between Ohio State and Michigan here but I have the Wolverines winning this one in a close battle. No. 23 Clay Webb – Alabama. Clemson and Georgia are making a push, but this one has been done from the beginning. He could end up elsewhere, but I would be surprised. No. 29 Evan Neal – Alabama. Miami is a big threat but in the end Alabama usually gets who they want and they want Neal badly.

2. It's the SEC's world and everyone else is living in it

Remember when the Big Ten was supposed to be the best conference in the country? That hasn’t panned out as Ohio State and Michigan State as well as Penn State have struggled. So who are the best conferences in college football? Here’s my pecking order: 1. SEC – Alabama is the best team in the country, Georgia is a playoff contender and LSU has been one of the bigger surprises this season, as well as Kentucky. The SEC still rules the college football world. 2. Big 12 – Wait, what? The Big 12? Yep. Oklahoma and West Virginia are top 10 football teams, Texas is just a year away from being great and from top to bottom this conference doesn’t have as many weaknesses as many people think. It’s a tough call here over the Big Ten, but I’ve been disappointed with the Big Ten overall. 3. Big Ten – Wisconsin has been a disappointment, Ohio State has one loss but is a question mark and Michigan State and Penn State have been disappointments. Michigan has been the class of the conference but with teams like Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska, this is not a strong conference. 4. ACC – The ACC is horrible aside from Clemson. Boston College and Syracuse have been surprises in the Atlantic while NC State and especially Florida State have been disappointments. The ACC Coastal is a joke overall. This is not a good conference at all. 5. Pac-12 – Washington State is good but everyone else has been a disappointment. Washington lost to a very average Auburn team and has three losses, Stanford has four losses and USC is horrible. They were eliminated from the college football playoff in October. That’s sad.

3. What will happen this weekend (I think)

