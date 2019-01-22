Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some key quarterback transfers, the best 10 remaining players for next season and the one-and-out debate.

The dominoes have been falling when it comes to quarterback transfers, but which ones are the most important to certain teams? Here’s my rating of the top quarterback transfers over the last couple of months.…

Justin Fields, Ohio State – Fields is a phenomenal talent and should be a great fit in Ryan Day’s offense. He wasn’t used properly at Georgia but you can bet we’ll see more of the passer in Fields in Columbus.

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – Hurts isn’t an accomplished passer, but he can run and he should be a nice fit in the Oklahoma offense, especially with so many weapons around him.

Tate Martell, Miami – Martell is a massive talent who will flourish given a chance in Miami. He’s so hard to contain and so creative that he will keep ACC defenses off balance.

Austin Kendall, West Virginia – Kendall is a great fit for what West Virginia has done in recent years because he’s a good decision-maker and he gets the ball out quickly.

Kelly Bryant, Missouri – Bryant, like Hurts, isn’t a great passer but Missouri will work hard to take advantage of his strengths and he will become a more complete quarterback there.

Brandon Wimbush, UCF – Wimbush has some passing issues, but he’s a good athlete and an excellent quarterback when he gets into a rhythm. UCF is a great fit for him.

Cam Rising, Utah – Utah doesn’t get the attention of some other teams on this list, but Rising has talent and should be a great fit in the offense.

Ben Hicks, Arkansas – Hicks can put up big numbers in the Chad Morris system and could be one of the more underrated transfers in the country.

Shawn Robinson, Missouri – After Bryant has his year, Robinson will step in with his dual-threat abilities and he should excel in a similar system.

Alex Delton, TCU – Delton can run and keep defenses off balance and Gary Patterson’s staff will put him in the best position to be successful.