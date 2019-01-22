Three-Point Stance: QB transfers, top returning players, one-and-done rule
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some key quarterback transfers, the best 10 remaining players for next season and the one-and-out debate.
FRESHMAN 15: Nos. 1-3 | 4-6 | 7-9 | 10-12 | 13-15
FARRELL 50: Nos. 1-5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50
1. Now that the QB transfer dust has settled
The dominoes have been falling when it comes to quarterback transfers, but which ones are the most important to certain teams? Here’s my rating of the top quarterback transfers over the last couple of months.…
Justin Fields, Ohio State – Fields is a phenomenal talent and should be a great fit in Ryan Day’s offense. He wasn’t used properly at Georgia but you can bet we’ll see more of the passer in Fields in Columbus.
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – Hurts isn’t an accomplished passer, but he can run and he should be a nice fit in the Oklahoma offense, especially with so many weapons around him.
Tate Martell, Miami – Martell is a massive talent who will flourish given a chance in Miami. He’s so hard to contain and so creative that he will keep ACC defenses off balance.
Austin Kendall, West Virginia – Kendall is a great fit for what West Virginia has done in recent years because he’s a good decision-maker and he gets the ball out quickly.
Kelly Bryant, Missouri – Bryant, like Hurts, isn’t a great passer but Missouri will work hard to take advantage of his strengths and he will become a more complete quarterback there.
Brandon Wimbush, UCF – Wimbush has some passing issues, but he’s a good athlete and an excellent quarterback when he gets into a rhythm. UCF is a great fit for him.
Cam Rising, Utah – Utah doesn’t get the attention of some other teams on this list, but Rising has talent and should be a great fit in the offense.
Ben Hicks, Arkansas – Hicks can put up big numbers in the Chad Morris system and could be one of the more underrated transfers in the country.
Shawn Robinson, Missouri – After Bryant has his year, Robinson will step in with his dual-threat abilities and he should excel in a similar system.
Alex Delton, TCU – Delton can run and keep defenses off balance and Gary Patterson’s staff will put him in the best position to be successful.
2. You heard it hear first: The best returning players in college football
With so many early defections to the NFL Draft, who are the best players left in college football? Here’s an early top 10 list…
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama – Tagovailoa is the early favorite to win the Heisman next year, although a certain quarterback from Clemson (below) will push for sure. Tua makes sure Alabama will be heard from next year when it comes to the playoff.
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin – Taylor had another amazing season last year, but got overlooked quite a bit. He’ll push for 2,000 yards once again.
3. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson – Lawrence has a national title to his name now and next year could easily win the Heisman. Look for massive numbers with a full season to play.
4. Jake Fromm, Georgia – Fromm doesn’t put up massive numbers, but he’s the starting quarterback for one of the best teams in the country and should take yet another step forward next season.
5. Justin Herbert, Oregon – Herbert decided to come back for another season and could be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft if he continues to develop.
6. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama – The nation’s best wide receiver is back and he should put up huge numbers again with Tagovailoa throwing him the football.
7. Travis Etienne, Clemson – Etienne dominated the ACC last season and should put up even better numbers next year as Clemson marches towards another playoff berth.
8. Rondale Moore, Purdue – Moore was dynamic as a freshman and lit the Big Ten on fire, so look for more of the same next season.
9. Sam Ehlinger, Texas – Ehlinger could be higher on this list the way he emerged last season and with his ceiling. He’ll be in the Heisman discussion for sure if he continues to develop.
10. Grant Delpit, LSU – The only defensive player to make my list? It’s still early so others will push but he’s the best returning defender in the country.
3. Don't change the rule because of a unicorn
Speaking of Trevor Lawrence, No. 3 on my list above who could easily have been No. 1, there has been a lot of talk of changing the rule that forces players to be three years removed from high school to enter the NFL Draft. Yes, Lawrence would likely be No. 1 overall if he was allowed to come out this season and yes he’s risking his future by playing at Clemson the next two seasons, but that’s how it should be.
If the NFL allowed players to be one-and-done like college basketball, it would hurt the level of play at the college level. Lawrence is a once-in-a-generation quarterback prospect and could certainly handle himself early in the NFL, but imagine how many other players would be one-and-done and try to move onto the NFL when they aren’t ready? And how many NFL teams would reach on players based on potential they haven’t even been able to show?
But the worst part would be the number of college prospects who decided to leave early and ended up with nothing more than a free agent tryout to show for it. I don’t think we are in any danger of the three-year rule being reduced or abolished, but a guy like Lawrence certainly makes the topic interesting. But let’s not overreact because we found a unicorn at quarterback.