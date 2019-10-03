Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a focus on the quarterback position, including a look at the how the signal callers for most top-10 teams had to wait their turn.

Waiting isn’t always a bad thing and the AP Top 25 is packed with teams whose quarterbacks had to wait their turn to become the starter. Here’s a snapshot of the journey of each top-10 team’s leader.

1. Alabama – Tua Tagovailoa – Tagovailoa had to wait almost a full season to replace Jalen Hurts and, of course, go on to win a national title. Now he’s the man for Alabama and should win the Heisman Trophy this year after admitting he did think about transferring at one point.

2. Clemson – Trevor Lawrence – OK, Lawrence didn’t have to wait long to show he’s better than Kelly Bryant, so he’s not a great example. There was no doubt he was going to be the man. But he did wait a few games, right?

3. Georgia – Jake Fromm – Jacob Eason was the man for Georgia and was a successful true freshman, so things didn’t look great for Fromm early. But Eason got injured and the rest is history.

4. Ohio State – Justin Fields – Fields chose Georgia despite the elite talent at quarterback and the fact that Fromm was the established starter after a great freshman year. After a year at Georgia, he smartly transferred and is now a Heisman candidate at Ohio State. He’s a great example of a player perhaps not making the smartest choice during the recruiting process but being bailed out by the transfer portal.

5. LSU – Joe Burrow – Burrow was an afterthought at Ohio State after losing out to Dwayne Haskins and with a guy named Tate Martell waiting in the wings. Now he’s a Heisman candidate at LSU. Another transfer portal star.

6. Oklahoma – Jalen Hurts – Hurts was the man for Alabama, but once Tagovailoa took over he was just a backup. He played the role well and has now landed on his feet at Oklahoma.

7. Auburn – Bo Nix – Nix didn't have to wait a second at Auburn. Moving on.

8. Wisconsin – Jack Coan – Coan saw limited time his first two seasons at Wisconsin and had a couple of starts but had to wait until this season, his junior year, to be the man and starter. Now he’s leading one of the best teams in the country.

9 Notre Dame – Ian Book – Book was fourth-string as a freshman and was the backup to Brandon Wimbush before taking over due to injury. Then he was clearly the better option over Winbush last year and is the key to the offense as a senior.

10. Florida – Kyle Trask – Trask is a great example of a player being patient as he was a backup in high school and wasn’t a factor at Florida until Feleipe Franks went down to injury. Now he’s the key to Florida’s attempt to make a run at the CFB Playoff.