Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on the fight for the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024, he offers a defense – get it? – of USC coach Lincoln Riley and he looks at five potential elite wide receiver flips in today’s Three-Point Stance.

1. THE BATTLE FOR NO. 1

Ohio State coach Ryan Day (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

2. IN DEFENSE OF LINCOLN RILEY

Lincoln Riley (© Abigail Dollins/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

I’m never one to hold back criticism of multi-millionaire coaches who are only paid to win football games but the backlash against USC coach Lincoln Riley over the past few weeks has his epic – and unreasonable – proportions. ESPN talking head Paul Finebaum called it a “complete disaster”, that Riley should “pack up”, that he doesn’t “see what his path is moving forward" and the coup de grace: “Maybe you’re just a total fraud as a coach.” Los Angeles-based talk radio host Petros Papadakis said: “Lincoln Riley looked like an outsider who understands nothing about SC versus UCLA coaching a team of primarily mercenary transfers to pretend like they care about playing for USC or in the city of Los Angeles.” Even former Florida coach Dan Mullen broke coach-bro code by asking rhetorically on X: “Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in LA.” No one disagrees that Riley deserves a tremendous amount of blame for USC’s highly disappointing 7-5 season. The defense was abysmal, almost comically bad at times and Riley has to take more of a hand in rectifying that, something he’s seemed resistant to do. The offensive line play has to improve, too, or the next USC quarterback after Caleb Williams - especially against Big Ten defensive fronts - will be spending time in the ICU. There is a lot to fix. But overnight, Riley did not become a dunce. This is still someone who won nearly 85 percent of his games at Oklahoma. USC still went 11-3 last season. NFL coaches still visited Riley to learn his offense so they could implement parts of it in the pros. In his time as a head coach, Riley has won 80 percent of his games. Pete Carroll won 83 percent of his games at USC. There is a lot to fix especially on defense and Riley is certainly not blameless at all. The buck stops with him. But the rhetoric over the last week that Riley is a huckster and someone who should be on the hot seat is almost as outlandish as the talk that Ohio State should fire Ryan Day if he loses to Michigan for a third-straight time on Saturday.

3. FIVE POTENTIAL WIDE RECEIVER FLIPS TO WATCH

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)