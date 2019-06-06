Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on the 2020 rankings, scouting linebackers and five programs that shouldn’t be worried about team rankings right now.

It’s a really strong year at running back in 2020 and hard to gauge who will pan out as the best. I love the fit of Chris Tyree at Notre Dame and think he’s perfect for that offense. Daniyel Ngata is dynamic and can fit in many offenses or be a slot receiver if needed and A.J. Henning brings speed and sneaky power to the all-purpose position.



But it’s the true running backs that have me the most excited, the guys who can be three-down players. Zachary Evans is on top, but I like Demarkus Bowman a lot, as well. In fact, Bowman could have more college success with all the talent that will surround him at Clemson. Evans would fit anywhere but needs to make a good choice to develop properly. Don Chaney, the Miami running back commitment, is very fast and a kid I like a lot and think will be a star while Bijan Robinson is dynamic as well. Kendall Milton is a big running back, but I do question his speed at the next level. More and more we are focusing on speed at the running back position because it’s so important in today’s college game. One guy who doesn’t get enough attention? Jase McClellan, the Oklahoma commitment who could be a perfect fit.

Overall this isn’t a great year at quarterback, not nearly as good as we thought a few years ago as some guys haven’t continued to take the next step in their development. This is especially true at the dual-threat quarterback position where Bryce Young is our top guy. Young, a USC commitment, is very dynamic but lacks size and can struggle at times with mechanics. I can’t remember a time when our highest rated dual-threat quarterback has a 5.9 rivals rating. This summer and next season and especially the all star games will be interesting because this list could be turned upside-down.

I like this wide receiver group a lot, led by Ohio State commitment Julian Fleming, and it’s no surprise we have four five-stars already and many knocking on the door. Zavier Betts is a guy to keep an eye on as the Nebraska commitment has a good size and speed combination.

My favorite non five-star? It’s still Georgia commitment Broderick Jones. He has a chance to be an amazing offensive tackle at the next level. Watch out for linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who could be a great hybrid or a freaky tall and long linebacker wherever he lands.

Is there a five-star I don’t agree with? There are a few, but Georgia linebacker commitment Mekhail Sherman is someone who has great upside but is still very raw and coming off an injury. Linebacker Antoine Sampah, an LSU linebacker commitment, is another I worry about as he’s also coming off injury. Scouting linebackers has become as difficult as any other position. I’m a little wary about five-star linebackers after we clearly overshot in the 2016 class.