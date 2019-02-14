Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with offensive and defensive three-stars who could play better than their 2019 ranking and the first-year coach who will have the best 2019 debut.

Every year around National Signing Day, without fail, I get asked the same question over and over: Which prospects do you feel are underrated and could outperform their ranking? My answer is always the same. I point out that if I knew which prospects would eventually prove to be underrated, I would have ranked them higher in the first place.

Still, it’s an interesting discussion and I'll take a crack at it. Here's a look at a few offensive three-stars that I could see outperforming their rankings.

QB Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – Calzada has a big arm and once he fills out, he has a chance to be a very good one in the SEC.

QB Maverick McIvor, Texas Tech – The next quarterback to put up big numbers for Texas Tech? I think so.

QB Brian Mauer, Tennessee – Keep an eye on this kid who has a big frame and could be a sleeper in the SEC in a few years.

QB Jalon Jones, Florida – Jones fits very well into what Dan Mullen wants to do on offense.

RB Daniel Carter, Pitt – Pitt has a knack of producing excellent running backs and Carter might have the skill set to be the next one.

RB DJ Williams, Auburn – Williams has a lot of potential and speed and could be a very good all-purpose back for the Tigers.

RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa – Goodson isn’t the every-down back for Iowa, but he can do some damage as a third down back and is sneaky strong.

WR Demariyon Houston, Nebraska – Houston has good speed and can be a downfield threat for the Huskers.

WR Maurice Massey, Missouri – Mizzou does well with receivers with the skill set Massey has and he’s college ready now.

WR TJ Jones, Penn State – Jones is a speedy slot receiver who runs good routes and can make an early impact at Penn State.

TE Ryland Goede, Georgia – The Dawgs have had good tight ends over the years and Goede has a chance to be the next one.

TE Logan Lee, Iowa – Iowa produces excellent tight ends and Lee could be the next three-star at the position to dominate.

TE Garmon Randolph, Baylor – Randolph needs to fill out a bit, but he can work his way down the field and be a big part of the offense.

OL Xavier Truss, Georgia – Truss is raw but he has upside and could raise his game as the competition rises.

OL Ryan Jacoby, Ohio State – Jacoby has a chance to impact early at Ohio State and we all know the Buckeyes develop the position well.

OL Brandon Cunningham, Mississippi State – Cunningham is athletic and can fill out well, so watch for him to be an SEC sleeper.

OL Zach Carpenter, Michigan – A physical kid from a good school in Ohio, he could be nasty at Michigan if he continues to develop.

OL Melvin McBride, Tennessee – McBride is a road grader with good size and strength and he could be a two-year starter at guard if he continues to work hard.

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Oklahoma – He’s raw, but the way Oklahoma develops offensive linemen, he has a chance to outplay his ranking,