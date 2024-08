Juju Walls made good on his promise earlier this month and was quick with his college decision.

More than two weeks after landing an offer and making UCLA one of his two finalists, the Pittsburg (Calif.) three-star defensive end announced his commitment Wednesday evening to the Bruins’ 2025 recruiting class.

“I would like to thank the entire UCLA Football staff for granting not only my dream, but also allowing me the opportunity to showcase my talents as a BRUIN,” Walls wrote as part of a four-part statement on his social media account shortly after announcing the decision.