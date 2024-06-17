It's long been known that the Sooners are pacing the field in the recruitment of four-star 2026 QB Jaden O'Neal.

But O'Neal isn't the only Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High standout that the Sooners are pursuing. They're also chasing a pledge from three-star 2025 LB Mark Iheanachor, who took his official visit to Oklahoma this past weekend. There, he overlapped with O'Neal, who was on a multi-day unofficial visit with the Sooners from Wednesday until Saturday.

And as he recapped the visit with Rivals, Iheanachor indicated that Oklahoma's culture gave him plenty to think about moving forward.