football

To'oto'o and De La Salle Defense Shut Down Folsom

Brandon Tatera
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

De La Salle Spartans 14, Folsom Bulldogs 0

Sophomore Damon Hale threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, while his Spartan defense put up a shut out, as Concord De La Salle beat Folsom 14-0 on Friday at a packed Owen Owens Field in Concord.

The crowd that was standing room only and three deep along the track fences saw the Spartans extend their Northern California 27-year winning streak to 291 games.

“That was an exciting game in a packed house. That’s what we wanted when we scheduled them,” said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh.

