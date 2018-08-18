To'oto'o and De La Salle Defense Shut Down Folsom
De La Salle Spartans 14, Folsom Bulldogs 0
Sophomore Damon Hale threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, while his Spartan defense put up a shut out, as Concord De La Salle beat Folsom 14-0 on Friday at a packed Owen Owens Field in Concord.
The crowd that was standing room only and three deep along the track fences saw the Spartans extend their Northern California 27-year winning streak to 291 games.
“That was an exciting game in a packed house. That’s what we wanted when we scheduled them,” said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news