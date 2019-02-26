Top 2021 QB Tyler Buchner takes another trip to Notre Dame
Tyler Buchner made his third trip to Notre Dame this past weekend, flying in Friday evening and leaving Sunday as the 2021 quarterback wanted to get another experience in South Bend.It was another ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news