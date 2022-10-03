CERRITOS, California — Friday night, Matayo Uiagalelei and his team from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) locked up their sixth win of the season. The Braves remain undefeated heading into what is being considered the biggest high school game of the season this Friday against Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California). After last week's 49-3 victory, the four-star edge rusher pulled off his helmet and put his gloves inside before taking time to be interviewed.

The gloves he chose to wear in the game happened to feature the Oregon logo, and the choice wasn't an accident. The Ducks have become a big part of the recruiting process with the top-35 prospect and top-rated edge rusher in the region.

Uiagalelei has now made multiple visits to Eugene over the course of his recruitment, and he has built a strong connection with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and the rest of the staff at Oregon during that time.

The program is just one of the schools he continues to evaluate this fall with USC and Ohio State being two of the other teams most in the mix. Alabama has stayed in the picture as well.

Uiagalelei took official visits to Oregon, USC and Ohio State during the summer and has now made game day visits to all three schools as well this season. He's watched games closely and learned more about each school, but he doesn't feel drastically closer to making his choice just yet as he continues to watch the college season play out.

“Everything has been crazy,” he said. “That’s kind of what I expected. College football is always crazy. I’m just seeing different things. I still have no clue where I want to go yet. I’m not saying that just to say that. I really don’t. But, I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I have.”

Uiagalelei was able to get a taste of what it would be like to play inside Autzen Stadium last month when St. John Bosco squared off with Central Catholic on Oregon's home field. He followed up that game by sticking around Eugene to watch the Ducks take on Eastern Washington the next day.

Taking in the game day atmosphere at Autzen Stadium was another thing for Uiagalelei to check off his list with the Ducks.