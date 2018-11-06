Top 40 junior Julian Strawther schedules five visits
One of the top West Coast prospects from the 2020 class, Julian Strawther has not been short on college interest. With official visits to Marquette (Dec. 7), Florida State (Jan. 11), Florida (Feb. 1), Gonzaga (Feb. 8) and Washington (March 8) on the horizon, we sat down with the top 40 junior as he discussed what each program has to sell to him and if an early commitment could take place.
Corey Evans (CE): How has your junior year been going for you thus far?
Julian Strawther (JS): It is going well. I have just been working on my game and enjoying the recruiting process but really, just having fun.
CE: Good to hear. So, you have set up five official visits so far. Your first is to Marquette for next month. So what has their pitch been to you all along and what piques your interest about them?
JS: They score the ball more than any team in the country and their playing style fits mine. They shoot a lot of threes and they get out in transition. It was more about a playing style choice for me and I have a great relationship with Coach (Stan) Johnson, so that has been big with me.
CE: Next is Florida State. I believe they were the first to offer you. What stands out to you about them?
JS: They were the first to school to really believe in me and throw me that offer, so I just got to show them some love. Coach (Dennis) Gates, we are just talking a lot and I am really close with him. We have a great relationship and I am looking forward to that visit. They have talked to me about how versatile that I am that I could even play the point guard for them, but really, just play the one through three, which is something that I really like.
CE: Staying in state, you will visit Florida next. What are your feelings about that program?
JS: They have the youngest coaching staff in the country, and I just get along with them all. They are all really great guys and I have watched them ever since I was young. Getting the chance to be recruited by them was big and I actually reached out to them because I really am interested in them.
CE: You come back closer to home and then visit Gonzaga. What are your feelings there with them?
JS: Coach (Brett) Michaelson, he is one of the closest coaches that I am with. Me and him have a very strong relationship, and it is just a great school all the way around, on and off of the court, and another school that fits my playing style.
CE: Last one is Washington. So what is Coach (Mike) Hopkins telling you about his program?
JS: I went out there on an unofficial visit last year and it was honestly just amazing. It is one of the few schools that I have a relationship with four of the coaches on the coaching staff. I really have a great relationship with them and I love what they are doing up there.
CE: Does having all five of your visits speed up the process for you at all?
JS: I am just looking to educate myself further on all of this, (and make sure) I am not going into this on the fly. Not only am I going on visits to each of these schools but I also have unofficial visits to USC and Arizona, places that are close by that I can drive to.
CE: Who else is involved with you heavily?
JS: UNLV, USC, Arizona, Cal, TCU and Ohio State, those are the others that are primarily involved.
CE: Could you see yourself pulling the trigger if you fall in love with any of these schools?
JS: I am not trying to go too fast with things, but if I feel like if there is a genuine fit for me and that is a place that I believe in that can help get me to the next level, then I will pull the trigger.