Top-50 2024 PG Trent Perry, an ex-USC signee, inks NLI with UCLA
As UCLA started to map out how it would restructure its men’s basketball roster this offseason, crosstown rival USC was plotting its future under new head coach Eric Musselman.
Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, after bringing in six transfers, dealt a blow Wednesday to the Trojans by luring ex-USC signee Trent Perry to Westwood, the program announced in a release about his official signing.
Perry, a four-star point guard ranked 33rd nationally in the 2024 class by Rivals, requested a release from his National Letter of Intent one day after former USC head coach Andy Enfield left to take the same job at Southern Methodist at the start of April.
He teased the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram account, noting “it’s time.”
“We are thrilled that Trent Perry has chosen to become a Bruin,” Cronin said in the release. “He has had a very successful high school career at Harvard-Westlake, where he was extremely well-coached by Dave Rebibo. Time after time, he stepped up in big moments and led his team to victory.
“Trent has established himself as a dynamic playmaker, and we believe that he has a very high ceiling as his game continues to develop. We’re looking forward to having him in Westwood.”
The Los Angeles (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake product averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game en route to Gatorade California player of the year honors and a McDonald’s All-American selection.
Perry, who is listed at 6-foot-4, also shot 47.2% (68 of 144) on 3-point attempts and won the McDonald’s All-American Game 3-point shooting title.
He wasn’t always a lock to be an All-American, though, Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy wrote in late January.
“Perry’s climb has also been about improved court vision and more consistent production,” Cassidy wrote. “He’s shined brightly as a senior at California's Harvard Westlake High School this season.”
Among those who watched Perry closely over the past season includes Southern California News Group freelance reporter Dan Lovi, who noted Perry’s “calm demeanor” and ability to facilitate without turning the ball over at a high rate.
“Especially in high-pressure situations,” Lovi told Bruin Blitz on Wednesday. “He definitely has that ‘step up in big moments’ ability, doesn’t shy away from big moments.”
“Good instincts on the defensive end, good rebounder for a guard/guy his size.”
Perry’s addition turns what was already an overhaul that leaned heavy on experience into a boost for a light 2024 recruiting class that previously included three-star local guard Eric Freeny and walk-on Christian Horry, who was Perry’s high school teammate.
That class joins transfer additions Skyy Clark (Louisville), Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State), Kobe Johnson (USC), William Kyle III (South Dakota State), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Dominick Harris (Loyola Marymount).
The roster turnover comes a year after Cronin was unable to bolster UCLA’s roster with transfers and relied heavily on international additions that were unable to quickly adjust and find consistent roles.
As a result, forward Berke Buyuktuncel and guards Jan Vide and Ilane Fibleuil were among those who transferred out after just one season.
Spanish center Aday Mara ended up staying put, along with U.S.-born freshmen Sebastian Mack, Brandon Williams and Devin Williams (no relation).
Other scholarship returners include starting point guard Dylan Andrews and Utah transfer wing Lazar Stefanovic.
“We have worked hard as a coaching staff to build a roster of great talent and character,” Cronin added in the release. “Each of our recruits understands our vision to compete for a national championship — that’s what we do at UCLA, and that will propel them to their professional dreams, as well. We plan to be a very deep and well-balanced team with skill, size, length and athleticism. Obviously, we are very excited to get everyone on campus this summer and start the process of coming together as a team.”