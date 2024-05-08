As UCLA started to map out how it would restructure its men’s basketball roster this offseason, crosstown rival USC was plotting its future under new head coach Eric Musselman.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, after bringing in six transfers, dealt a blow Wednesday to the Trojans by luring ex-USC signee Trent Perry to Westwood, the program announced in a release about his official signing.

Perry, a four-star point guard ranked 33rd nationally in the 2024 class by Rivals, requested a release from his National Letter of Intent one day after former USC head coach Andy Enfield left to take the same job at Southern Methodist at the start of April.

He teased the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram account, noting “it’s time.”

“We are thrilled that Trent Perry has chosen to become a Bruin,” Cronin said in the release. “He has had a very successful high school career at Harvard-Westlake, where he was extremely well-coached by Dave Rebibo. Time after time, he stepped up in big moments and led his team to victory.

“Trent has established himself as a dynamic playmaker, and we believe that he has a very high ceiling as his game continues to develop. We’re looking forward to having him in Westwood.”