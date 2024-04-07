Talanoa Ili, a four-star outside linebacker and one of the top 50 players nationally in the 2026 class, wants to take time with his recruitment.
A visit Saturday to UCLA left the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran recruit with one more school to carefully consider after Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and defensive analyst Scott White extended a scholarship offer.
“I was just very grateful, it was at the end of my visit and they made it special,” Ili told Bruin Blitz after formally announcing the offer Sunday on social media.
