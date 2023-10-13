Over the course of the year, Harvard-Westlake point guard Trent Perry has continued to rise up the rankings. The four-star prospect now sits at No. 57 overall in the Rivals rankings for 2024, and Friday night he brought his recruitment to a close with just weeks to go before the start of the early signing period in November.

Perry picked up offers from around the country, but he will not be leaving Southern California after announcing his pledge to play for Andy Enfield and USC at the Top Flight Invite event in Las Vegas.

The versatile 6-foot-4 prospect ultimately went with the Trojans over a final group that included Gonzaga, Oregon, Colorado, TCU and Stanford. The Cardinal hosted him on a visit last just two weeks ago before he settled in on his choice.

He took visits to each of the programs on his final list except Gonzaga. UCLA looked like the leader for a time but USC remained in the picture, and associate head coach Chris Capko aided Enfield in sealing a commitment from the senior guard. His official visit to USC played a big role in eventually keeping him home.

"USC has always been there," Perry said. "We have a good relationship. ... USC is a big school. I know their basketball team is very good because of the coaches. Actually getting to see how the school is and having meetings with different academic advisors was a really good experience."

Ultimately, relationships played a big part in the process with Perry, and he built a strong connection with the Trojans staff including its head coach.

"He's a really good guy," the newest USC commit said about Enfield. "He's a family man. He lets his players play. Everybody has a good relationship with him, and he's a welcoming guy for sure."

Perry has developed into a high-level point guard over the last year, and he helped guide Harvard-Westlake to a 34-win season (against just two losses) and a CIF Open Division state title as a junior.

He's now come into his own as a high-major prospect culminating with his commitment to the Trojans after a lengthy process that took him to schools across the country for visits.

"I had to take baby steps from freshman to sophomore, and sometimes I didn't play much," he said. "... When I was waiting my turn, I was able to succeed. I was able to become the best point guard I can be, and I'm still growing."

Perry joins four-star shooting guard Liam Campbell as the second member of USC's 2024 class. The Trojans ended up with the No. 2-ranked class in the 2023 cycle highlighted by the additions of the No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier and local guard Bronny James.