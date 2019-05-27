Top California WR Beaux Collins planning major ACC trip
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - Beaux Collins is one of the best receivers in the 2021 class. And he’s planning a visit soon to see the national champs.The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news