With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight is on the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted linebackers stand heading into their senior seasons. RELATED: Top 2020 uncommitted QBs | RBs | WR/TEs | OL | ATH | DTs | DEs CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





*****

Justin Flowe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Clemson, USC, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Flowe has been one of the most coveted prospects in this class for the last few years, but only Clemson, USC, and Oregon have a legitimate shot at signing the five-star. A visit to Clemson over the weekend resulted in the Tigers becoming the clear favorite, but it’s still a long road until signing day. Oregon has been working hard to make a move with Flowe but the real wildcard could be USC. He is very familiar with the program and this season will have a lot to do with how much of a contender the Trojans are when it comes time to signing on the dotted line. Farrell’s take: I’m inclined to say Clemson ,because betting against Dabo Swinney and company is foolish, but I think he picks USC in the end. It’s just a hunch. I think Clay Helton gets the ax and USC hires a big-name coach that lures Flowe into the fold.

*****

Reggie Grimes (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Grimes, an Alabama legacy, seems to be trending toward South Carolina and the in-state Vols. Both teams have a major need for an edge player like Grimes and his recent visits seem to have gone very well. The Tide could come back into the picture with the likely departure of Eyabi Anoma ,but we’ll see how that plays out. Farrell’s take: I think he’s Alabama’s if they want him but, the Tide haven’t recruited him as hard as the Gamecocks and the Vols. Right now I would say South Carolina lands Grimes unless ‘Bama turns up the heat.

*****

Top contenders: Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio State Recruiting outlook: Sewell has been keeping everybody on their toes and just released an official top eight, but the schools that continue to seem like they’re near the top of his list are Oregon and Texas A&M. The Aggies are working hard to pull the exceptional linebacker out of Utah, but Oregon seems to be the favorite. Sewell’s brother plays for the Ducks and his overall comfort level with the program is definitely working in their favor. Farrell’s take: Oregon is my choice here as I think family wins out in the end. Others will be tempting but with his brother, Penei, already at Oregon and with Noah knowing the program and coaches so well I think Mario Cristobal lands this one.

*****

Phillip Webb (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Florida State Recruiting outlook: Auburn looks like the frontrunner for Webb, but this race isn’t over yet. The Tigers need to hold off Alabama and the Tigers from Clemson and LSU. Multiple visits to Auburn and the relationships he’s formed there give the Tigers confidence but a recent visit to Clemson could change things. You can’t count out Alabama or LSU, either and upcoming visits should be very telling. Farrell’s take: Auburn has been the leader for awhile and I think he has a great comfort level with Gus Malzahn and company. I think that wins out in the end.

*****

Jordan Banks