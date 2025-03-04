Top prospects land major offers and take big visits as March begins

Elbert Hill

Monday was a massive day in the recruiting world as some major offers were handed out and some big-time visits were taken. Here’s the latest from many of those top recruits as the 2026 class gets back on the road this weekend:

CLEMSON COMES INTO PLAY FOR DANDRIDGE

RELATED: Clemson offer moves the needle for Craig Dandridge Georgia does look strong for four-star receiver Craig Dandridge from Milton (Ga.) Cambridge with Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and a whole bunch of others involved but Clemson offered on Monday and it’s given him something serious to consider. Dandridge was at Clemson on Monday and talked with coach Dabo Swinney and position coach Tyler Grisham as the Tigers have now offered. “(Swinney’s) message was that Clemson isn’t for everyone but for the people that it is for, anything that a player could want to achieve or do they can do it at Clemson because they will be equipped to do so,” Dandridge said. “Clemson definitely made a good impression being my first visit in the spring. I still need to do more research on each school to see how they compare against each other.”

CLEMSON OFFERS MAKES DECISION TOUGHER FOR BAKER

Georgia has made Carsyn Baker a top priority in this recruiting class and the Bulldogs have to love where they sit for the four-star running back out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes but a new offer from Clemson has him thinking. Like is often the case, Clemson is playing from behind with offering so late but the culture fit is super important there and Baker loved his visit on Monday, plus the message from Swinney during his time on campus. “What stood out about the visit (Monday) for the coaches is the great culture that coach Swinney has established,” Baker said. “They definitely raised a lot on my list after offering me.” Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee would be three others in that lead group for Baker at this point.

FIVE-STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN LANDS OHIO STATE OFFER

The talk throughout Richard Wesley’s recruitment so far is that he probably didn’t want to go too far from home and that USC and Oregon would battle it out until the end for the 2027 five-star defensive end from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. But as his recruitment has gone on, Texas A&M has become a real contender and now Ohio State has offered. With the Buckeyes’ elite defensive ends over the years - including two who could be early-round NFL Draft picks this year - Ohio State definitely has Wesley’s attention now as well. The only real question is whether the Buckeyes can close the gap enough with USC and Oregon. “I am very excited that they offered me,” Wesley said. “I know their history with elite players at my position like the Bosas and Chase Young so I am pleased to have the opportunity to play for such a good program. The coach told me that he thinks very highly of me and is excited to get me there.”

ALABAMA IMPRESSES FIVE-STAR CORNERBACK

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill was impressed by how the Alabama players pushed each other during his time in Tuscaloosa and the message from coach Kalen DeBoer was clear: He thinks Hill is a great player and he wants to coach him. Now the question is whether any program can beat Ohio State for the Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout. Hill has played coy about his interest in the Buckeyes and has said everything remains even in his recruitment but the feeling for a long time is that eventually he picks Ohio State and stays home.

