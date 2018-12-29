CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Henry To'oto'o Rivals.com

The large majority of the 2019 prospects signed during the Early Signing Period, but there are a few highly rated prospects that are waiting to make their decisions. Take a look at the top remaining linebackers after the Early Signing Period. MORE: Top unsigned QBs | RBs | WRs | OLs | DLs



The No. 1 junior college prospect has a few suitors that would love to add him to their roster. Graves, a Kansas City native, visited Missouri this month but is keeping the rest of the details of his recruitment quiet. Eligibility questions seem to have slowed things down for him and there are only a few weeks left for him to get everything straightened out.

The only Rivals100 linebacker still available, To’oto’o has already taken visits to Washington and Utah, but his most important visits will come in January. Alabama and Tennessee will get him on campus before Signing Day in February, and those two schools are the most serious contenders. Don’t rule out Oregon and Cal, but the Crimson Tide and Vols are the favorites to land his commitment.

Heimuli’s timeline was pushed back because of his team’s playoff schedule, and now he’ll have a busy January. Washington is the favorite to land him and the Huskies will almost certainly get him on campus before Signing Day. Utah, Oregon, Alabama and UCLA are also in the mix and have hosted him at various points over the last year.

Henry committed to Tennessee in May but that hasn’t stopped other schools from pursuing him. Tennessee’s biggest threat here is Arkansas. The Razorbacks hosted him for an official visit in November, the weekend after he took his official visit to Tennessee, and are making a strong push for him. Florida State has also jumped into the mix, but the Noles are in the early stages of their recruiting efforts here.



