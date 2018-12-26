CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Jadon Haselwood Chad Simmons

1. Jadon Haselwood

There’s no shortage of drama surrounding Haselwood’s recruitment as he continues to keep fans, coaches and recruiting analysts guessing about his destination, even though he’s announcing a commitment in less than two weeks. The one-time Georgia commit is still strongly considering the Dawgs, but Miami and Oklahoma have emerged as the prime threats to pull him out of the Peach State. The Sooners were considered by many to be an afterthought for Haselwood, even after his spring official visit, but many believe he will now end up in Norman and give the school the best wide receiver haul in the history of Rivals.com. It appears to be a three-school race for Haselwood, with his decision set for Jan. 5.



2. George Pickens

Another five-star wide receiver, PIckens has been committed to Auburn since the summer of 2017, but that doesn’t mean Tigers fans aren’t a little nervous about his decision to wait to sign until February. At different points during his recruitment, Alabama and Florida State have been in the picture and Pickens has said he intends to take some more visits in January. If Georgia loses the Haselwood sweepstakes, it could turn up the heat in an effort to get Pickens on campus, while Tennessee and Florida have continued to stay in touch.



3. Kyle Ford

Ford’s stock has consistently been on the rise throughout the recruiting process and that’s why his list of suitors has been ever changing throughout. Now it looks like it will boil down to USC and Washington, with a decision expected to come on Jan. 5. Ford’s most recent visit was to USC and with the addition of new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the chance to stay home and play for the Trojans might be too much to pass up. Oregon, Colorado and Michigan have also been involved in times, but it’s unlikely any of the trio can make up enough ground over the next nine days.



4. David Bell

One of the most electric players in the Midwest, Bell has managed to keep several Big Ten schools guessing when it comes to his recruitment. During the fall he took visits to Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Purdue, with each program taking their shot at showing Bell how he would be featured in their respective offenses. Like Ford and Haselwood, he’s set to announce his decision on Jan. 5. The consensus in the recruiting world is that Bell is unlikely to leave the state of Indiana, with Purdue the favorite to land his commitment.



5. Arjei Henderson