Top talents shine at Northwest Showcase
On Saturday, many of the top talents from throughout the west coast made their way to Western Oregon University to compete in front of from throughout the country including Oregon State, Oregon, Texas, Miami, Washington State, Cal, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Colorado State, and the service academies amongst others.
All in all there was nearly 100 total players who showed up at Western Oregon on Saturday that already held Division I offers. Here are a handful of notable performers that have offers from Oregon State.
Already a four-star prospect entering the camp, Tofi continues to raise his stock as one of the country's best offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting cycle. After a strong performance at the Northwest Showcase, Tofi picked up offers from Miami (FL) and Oregon State.
The Central Catholic offensive tackle who holds an Oregon State offer earned offensive line MVP during the first session of the day at the camp.He's up to nearly double digit offers including Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, and Washington State
One of the Beavers' top offensive line targets, Normoyle will be on campus for an official visit on June 14. He won offensive line MVP during the second session of the event. Also holds an offer from Oregon, this is a recruitment in which the Beavers are in a very good spot heading into his official visit.
Thomas has been a prospect we've spoken about several times on BeaversEdge. He holds double-digit offers now, picking up his most recent offer from Colorado State. Arizona, Cal, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Washington, and Washington State have all offered as well.
The 2025 tight end recently picked up an offer from Oregon State and then put together a very strong camp performance on Saturday. He enters June with offers from BYU, Washington State, Oregon State, UNLV, and Nevada. He'll be a tight end prospect to monitor for the Beavers going forward.
Mitchell has emerged as one of the West Coast's top quarterbacks with nearly a dozen offers to his name and more are likely to come after another strong camp performance. The Beavers are establishing themselves as an early contender for Mitchell alongside the likes of Arkansas and Ole Miss. Mitchell also notably dropped by Corvallis on Friday.
No surprise that one of the country's top overall prospects in Powell had himself a good day on Saturday. A strong camp performance helped Powell land offers from Arizona and Arizona State.
The 5-foot-9 athlete out of Gardena, California picked up his second offer on Saturday, this one from Portland State. The Beavers were the first Division I offer for Moutra Jr, offering him back in February.
WHO WAS IN ATTENDANCE?
Below is a list of prospects that were expected to attend Saturday's showcase. We have been unable to confirm which prospects did or did not make it just yet but overall the list should provide a strong taste of the talent that was on hand. All the recruits below have reported Division I offers.
2025
QB Nolan Keeney (Tualatin - OR)
QB Kolton Matson (Lake Stevens - WA)
QB Grant Vigen (Capital Christian - CA)
QB Jonathan Craft (James Logan - CA)
QB Jaylen Viars (Bothell - WA)
QB Austin Robinson (Raymore-Peculiar - MO)
QB Christian Langford (Buford - GA)
RB Jayshon Limar (Lake Stevens - WA)
RB Wesley Johnson (Rosemount - CA)
RB Taeshaun Reese (Rocky Mountain - ID)
RB Marcus Harrison (Edison - CA)
RB Titan Brody (Camas - WA)
RB Elijah Bow (Pittsburg - CA)
WR Caden Butler (Long Beach Poly - CA)
WR Landon Kelsey (Central Catholic - OR)
WR Zhaiel Smith (Central Catholic - OR)
WR Zayne St. Laurent (Branham - CA)
WR Jack Foley (Mountain View - OR)
WR Noah McWilliams (Roosevelt - WA)
WR Kolbe Coey (Coeur d'Alene - ID)
WR Ioane Tofi Jr (Archbishop Riordan - CA)
WR Jojo Paaga (Kennedy Catholic - WA)
TE Jackson Doman (Canby - OR)
TE Zander Turner (O'Dea - WA)
TE Cash Landau (Franklin - OR)
TE Ben Imse (Galena High - OR)
OL Zac Stascausky (West Linn - OR)
OL Jake Normoyle (West Linn - OR)
OL Tommy Olsen (Lehi - UT)
OL Elias Samieh (Junipero Serra - CA)
OL Evan Gaea (St. Mary's - CA)
OL Jabian Goo (Kapolei - HI)
OL Jace Eveland (Redmond - OR)
OL Simetti Jennings (LIfe Christian - WA)
OL Isaac Gainor (Liberty - NV)
OL Dallyn Grimes (Middleton - ID)
DL Josiah Sharma (Folsom - CA)
DL Alhassan Iddrissu (Modesto Christian - CA)
DL Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo (Central Catholic - OR)
DL De'Shawn Toilolo (Skyridge - UT)
DL Kayce Tinner (Lakeridge - OR)
DL Trey Kenendy Coleman (North Medford - OR)
DL Iakopop Malufau (Skyridge - UT)
DL Breylon McCuller (Carson Graham - Canada)
LB Nolan Farr (Eagle River - AK)
LB Beckham Barney (Mountain View - AZ)
LB Zach Davis (Central Catholic - OR)
LB Jayson Cady (Coeur d'Alene - ID)
LB Reid Fiala (Cedarcrest - WA)
LB Cody Thumlert - Eastside Catholic - WA)
DB T'Andre Waverly (Kamiak - WA)
DB Jaki Clardy (Evergreen- WA)
DB Dominik Calhoun (Pittsburg - CA)
DB Marcus Nixon (Squalicum - WA)
DB Zion Johnson (Sheldon - CA)
DB Sage Salopek (O'Dea - WA)
DB Jayden Rice-Claiborne (Curtis - WA)
DB Ta'Jean Stallworth (Edison - CA)
2026
QB Michael Mitchell Jr (Archbishop Riordan - CA)
WR Asa Thompson (Eastside Catholic - WA)
WR Jameson Powell (Folsom - CA)
WR Cynai Thomas (Archbishop Riordan - CA)
WR Andrew Bjornson (MIramonte - CA)
WR Hudson Lewis (Timberlane - ID)
TE Carter Besser (Faith Luthern - NV)
TE Luke Galer (Del Oro - CA)
OL Preston Liberal (Cascade Christian - WA)
OL Spencer Scappini (Hazen - WA)
OL Lance Wegman (North Valley - NV)
DL Derek Colman-Brusa (Kennedy Catholic - WA)
DL Prin Fox (Cashmere - WA)
LB Wassie Lugolobi (Eastside Catholic - WA)
LB Braylen Gardner (Arbor View - NV)
DB Joey Thomas II (Kennedy Catholic - WA)
DB Evan Wusstig (South Salem - OR)
2027
RB Thor Brody (Camas - WA)
WR Braylon Pope (Sumner - WA)
WR Maurice WIlliams (Yelm - WA)
WR Talon Sosky (Ridefield - WA)
TE Seager Milholen (Central Catholic - OR)
OL Peyton Eveland (Redmond - OR)
DL David Lee Jr (Archbishop Riordan - CA)
DB Elias Tulifua (Eastside Catholic - WA)
2028
QB AJ Tuivaiave (Graham-Kaposwin - WA)
TE Tytan mcNeal (Eastside Catholic - WA)
