All in all there was nearly 100 total players who showed up at Western Oregon on Saturday that already held Division I offers. Here are a handful of notable performers that have offers from Oregon State.



Already a four-star prospect entering the camp, Tofi continues to raise his stock as one of the country's best offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting cycle. After a strong performance at the Northwest Showcase, Tofi picked up offers from Miami (FL) and Oregon State.



The Central Catholic offensive tackle who holds an Oregon State offer earned offensive line MVP during the first session of the day at the camp.He's up to nearly double digit offers including Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, and Washington State

One of the Beavers' top offensive line targets, Normoyle will be on campus for an official visit on June 14. He won offensive line MVP during the second session of the event. Also holds an offer from Oregon, this is a recruitment in which the Beavers are in a very good spot heading into his official visit.



Thomas has been a prospect we've spoken about several times on BeaversEdge. He holds double-digit offers now, picking up his most recent offer from Colorado State. Arizona, Cal, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Washington, and Washington State have all offered as well.

The 2025 tight end recently picked up an offer from Oregon State and then put together a very strong camp performance on Saturday. He enters June with offers from BYU, Washington State, Oregon State, UNLV, and Nevada. He'll be a tight end prospect to monitor for the Beavers going forward.



Mitchell has emerged as one of the West Coast's top quarterbacks with nearly a dozen offers to his name and more are likely to come after another strong camp performance. The Beavers are establishing themselves as an early contender for Mitchell alongside the likes of Arkansas and Ole Miss. Mitchell also notably dropped by Corvallis on Friday.



No surprise that one of the country's top overall prospects in Powell had himself a good day on Saturday. A strong camp performance helped Powell land offers from Arizona and Arizona State.



The 5-foot-9 athlete out of Gardena, California picked up his second offer on Saturday, this one from Portland State. The Beavers were the first Division I offer for Moutra Jr, offering him back in February.



