Tounde Yessoufou's Focus Has Turned to Recruiting
Malachi Moreno started the Class of 2025 ball rolling a week ago with a commitment to Kentucky. Jasper Johnson could double the pleasure in the next few days with another pledge to the Cats. After ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news