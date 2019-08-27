The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week. This week, we focus on five high-profile players that have entered the portal over the past week.

As a recruit: Fortin made an early commitment to Texas A&M but after the school made a coaching change, he went back on the market, eventually landing at North Carolina. As a Tar Heel: Fortin worked his way into the lineup as a true freshman in 2018, starting four games while also battling injuries. His most impressive showing game in an overtime loss to NC State, when he threw for 276 yards and had two total touchdowns. He was edged out by true freshman Sam Howell for the starting job during camp and elected to enter the portal over the weekend. Potential landing spots: Arizona, Georgia State

As a recruit: Haener committed to Washington during the summer prior to his senior season, choosing the Huskies over several Group of Five offers. As a Husky: After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, Haener served as Jake Browning’s backup in 2018 and made a few appearances, throwing for 107 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Haener was beat out by former five-star Jacob Eason, who transferred from Georgia following the 2017 season, and announced his intentions to transfer shortly thereafter. Potential landing spots: Oregon State, Cal, Fresno State

As a recruit: Netherly initially committed to Texas A&M, but decommitted from the Aggies along with Tate Martell during the spring of his junior year. A month later, Netherly committed to LSU, choosing the Tigers over the Aggies, Utah and several others. With the Tigers: Netherly began his career at wide receiver before moving to defensive back. He saw spot playing time, recording three total tackles in 11 games in 2018. Netherly initially entered the portal earlier this year, only to return to LSU, but after sliding down the depth chart, he elected to re-enter the portal on Monday. Potential landing spots: Kentucky, Utah, Texas A&M

As a recruit: Proctor committed to Virginia Tech at the Under Armour All-America Game in 2017, but still took visits to Pitt and Ole Miss before electing to stick with the Hokies. As a Hokie: After redshirting in 2017, Proctor had three tackles in eight games as a freshman in 2018. After falling down the depth chart during camp, Proctor announced his plans to enter the portal. Potential landing spots: Maryland