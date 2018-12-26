CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Elias Ricks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With the Early Signing Period in the books and most schools nearly done with their 2019 classes, the class of 2020 is on the clock and college coaches are already hard at work building next year's classes. And while it may be the dead period in the recruiting world, that didn't stop three noteworthy 2020 prospects from making a splash on Christmas Day. We break down the commitments and look at why each was a major gift for the fans of the respective programs. MORE: Best assistant coaching hires | Ridiculous college sports moments this week

Breakdown: The nation's No. 1 cornerback and the latest star to emerge from powerhouse program Mater Dei in California, Ricks was the highest-ranked prospect to announce his commitment on Christmas. The fact that Ricks is ready to leave California for SEC country is proof of the impact LSU's "DBU" moniker is having on the recruiting trail. Ricks had his choice of college options and chose the Tigers over USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and many others. Farrell's Take: "Ricks is a huge get for LSU and another point in its favor when it comes to being DBU. He has elite size for a corner and great hips. He could end up growing into a safety but either way he has great ball skills and instincts and is an instant difference maker." – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell MORE: Reaction to Ricks' commitment

Breakdown: Another player from the heart of Pac-12 country to make his announcement on Tuesday was Scott, pledging to Ohio State over Florida, Notre Dame and several others. The playmaking wide receiver's recruitment played out similar to that of Ricks, as he had eyes on getting away from the West Coast and will now play his college ball in Columbus. The commitment of Scott is just another sign that recruiting won't be slowing down for the Buckeyes anytime soon, even with the departure of Urban Meyer. Farrell's Take: "Scott is a great pickup, a big receiver who is very fluid and has excellent hands. He’s proof that Ryan Day can recruit nationally and an important pickup from the West Coast where talent is abundant in 2020." – Farrell