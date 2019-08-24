St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders 24, De La Salle Spartans 14







Zion Turner threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to a 24-14 win over De La Salle on Friday at Owen Owens Field in Concord.

This pair of national elite programs faced off in front of a packed house for a national television audience on ESPNU.

Oakland Raiders star and Miami native Antonio Brown was also in attendance. Brown spent a few minutes during halftime talking on the Raiders sideline with St. Thomas Aquinas assistant coach and pro football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Fans saw a back and forth affair with the result in doubt until midway through the fourth quarter. The crowd that went standing room only 2-3 deep on the track saw the team USA Today believes is the top team in America.

The Raiders are also ranked tenth in the nation by MaxPreps, while De La Salle was ranked 19th by the website in its preseason rankings.

St. Thomas Aquinas (of Fort Lauderdale) improved to 2-0 against the Spartans. Their last win was a 30-6 victory in 2011 in Florida. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had a standout performance in that game. This is their second win over a California team in three seasons. They beat St. John Bosco 9-6 in 2017 in South Florida.

The history of these two programs has some eye popping numbers. St. Thomas Aquinas has 10 Florida State Titles, and 32 district championships. They won three state titles in the past five seasons, a three peat in 2014-2016.

De La Salle has seven California State Titles, and has won 27 straight sectional championships. They have won two state titles in the past five seasons.

De La Salle scored first, then trailed for the rest of the game. The Raiders led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 21-14 at the half.

The Class 7A State Runner-up from the state of Florida was solid in all phases of the game. They simply made more plays than De La Salle.

Both teams battled at the line of scrimmage with De La Salle holding its own despite being undersized on the defensive line against a line that has LSU commit Marlon Martinez, four-star senior Marcus Dumervil, and super sophomore Julian Armella.

De La Salle had opportunities and chances in the red zone but were simply unable to finish drives.

St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Turner showed promise and poise in his first varsity game with 100 passing yards. He threw the ball with timing, feeding his crew of talented pass catchers.



