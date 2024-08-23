Two major visits planned for five-star WR Chris Henry Jr.
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State for more than a year. He’s known the coaching staff since middle school. All looks good with the Buckeyes. But one other team ke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news