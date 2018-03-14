GLENDORA, Calif. - Keyon Ware-Hudson is back from injury, he’s playing more defensive tackle and two schools are starting to look best in his recruitment.

“It’s actually started to pick up now that I’m back,” Ware-Hudson said at the recent Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

“Nebraska and Oregon have been keeping in contact every day so those are the top two who have been keeping up interest.”

New Nebraska coach Scott Frost has talked at length with the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star defensive tackle about how he’d be utilized in Lincoln and Ware-Hudson is excited.

“Coach Frost, the head coach, he’s been talking about where he would put me in the defensive front,” Ware-Hudson said. “He’d put me at nose guard and he could move me down the line so that’s pretty cool.”

Nebraska is definitely up high on Ware-Hudson’s list but Oregon might be tough to beat. The four-star has an excellent relationship with position coach Joe Salave’a and that could be difficult to overcome.

“Oregon has always been a top school,” Ware-Hudson said. “Coach Joe Salave’a always texts me every day and gives me information about the school. He wants me to come up and take a visit.

“They’ve already done their part and kept in contact.”