Two teams stand out most to three-star ATH McKay Madsen
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Two teams remain for McKay Madsen and because he’s planning a Mormon mission after high school, rushing a decision is not in the cards.But when the three-star athlete fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news