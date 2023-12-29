Advertisement

We saw the Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy five-star defensive end numerous times this season but he came to the Under Armour game and looked much thicker in his upper body. Stewart has been hitting the weight room. The South Carolina signee has incredible length, burst and now he looks ready to play SEC ball immediately. *****

DJ Lagway

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the Florida quarterback signee looks even bigger when he walks in a room. The five-star is filled out and thick, but is surprisingly fast on the field, can move around well and can clearly throw it a ton. There have been some Cam Newton comparisons along the way and he’s not as tall, but there is no doubt the five-star is big and compact. *****

In April 2022, Davis impressed at the Rivals Combine outside Dallas and he was already 6-foot-7 but we wrote that he needed to gain significant weight. The Texas Tech signee has done just that. The Prospect, Texas, four-star standout is now up to 275 pounds. He said he started eating everything in sight and hitting the weight room more, and that has definitely paid off because he has little bad weight and has significantly bulked up. *****

There are some people who claim to be 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds but McRoy actually is - and it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets closer to 375-380 by the time he gets to college. The Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville standout is massive, absolutely massive, and doesn’t have much bad weight at all. The Oregon signee will have a lot of uncomfortable plane rides going to Big Ten schools starting next year unless he sits in the bulkhead. *****

For a minute, Nwaneri was wearing a backpack with Mario Craver’s name on it – but Nwaneri looks nothing like the diminutive wide receiver. The five-star defensive end is a grown man who has size, length and mass where it looks like he’s SEC ready right now. I asked Nwaneri if he felt he’s the best player in the class – he said he did – and Nwaneri certainly looks like it. *****

What has always stood out about Simmons is that he’s tweaked up and looks like he’s ready to get shot out of a cannon. What made an impression on Friday is that the five-star Texas signee is filling out even more and reminds us a little bit of a thinner Will Anderson at the same stage. Anderson was so physical during the all-star season and Simmons will rely on speed more but there is a comp there. *****

The No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class is already practicing with Georgia for bowl prep and while Robinson admitted everything is faster at the next level, he seems to fit right in. From a physical standpoint, he has insane length and he’s muscled up. What makes Robinson elite is that at his size he moves so well. *****

The first thing that stood out about Hudson was a massive 1X diamond-encrusted necklace that definitely left an impression. Looked like a nice Christmas present. But the five-star Texas Tech receiver signee is smooth as can be, muscled up and looks every bit ready to make a big impression early in the Big 12. This is not someone who needs to hit the weight room for a year before making waves in Lubbock. *****

Mitchell is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end who looks like he was chiseled from granite and could win a bench press competition against anybody at any event. The Oklahoma signee could be an in-line blocker and knock people backward or he could split out, run routes and be a matchup nightmare down the field. He’s big but Mitchell is also athletic enough to cause problems. *****