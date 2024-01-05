ORLANDO -- The Under Armour Next All-America Game is in the books, as are the Rivals game takeaways and even week-long virtual awards session. The final piece to the puzzle is to spring the content forward toward Saturdays, looking at college prospects teaming up from Orlando to their next stop. Here are a dozen programs (in alphabetical order) that should have fans excited following Under Armour week in Orlando.

Advertisement

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide had just three current commitments or signees at work in Orlando, but each of them made an impression. Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams did so each day, even taking his run through the game with the opening score of the contest. All week, he had secondary players on their heels with his combination of speed and route-running ability. The only man to beat Williams in a race was none other than Jaylen Mbakwe, who worked at cornerback well all week after finishing his high school career as a quarterback in the fall. His impressive build and fluidity should make the transition a quick study under Nick Saban. Linebacker Cayden Jones also looked impressive in his build, showing off his awareness and straight-line speed during the game with a long pick-six. RELATED: Alabama's 2024 recruiting class

*****

AUBURN

Unless you've been under a rock for the last week, you may have noticed five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman making a ridiculous catch via social media. But here's the thing, it became routine and expected, not to mention he wasn't the only future Auburn pass catcher making plays in Orlando. Perry Thompson shined with his physicality and ability to win at the catch point, displaying strong linear speed and route-running in the process. Each should be considered leading candidates to crack the rotation for Hugh Freeze immediately at a position of need. Two secondary players also held their own while in town in Jalyn Crawford and A'Mon Lane-Ganus. Crawford, in particular, had a strong week in coverage and came up with wins of his own at the catch point, even against Coleman in a 50-50 situation – not something many working against him could claim. RELATED: Auburn's 2024 recruiting class

*****

FLORIDA

The Gators had a trio of signees working out in Orlando and each managed to capture some of the spotlight while on hand. Of course five-star quarterback DJ Lagway is the headliner here, perhaps holding that title for the entire event. He backed up the hype when he showcased how much he can do while on the move, initially as a passer and certainly as a runner thereafter. Lagway has an impressive approach overall, too, and that Wednesday injury doesn't appear to be very serious. A pair of physically imposing linebackers flanked the Team Fire defense in Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, with each future Gator flashing more as the week progressed. Chiles was among the top-looking prospects on the field and his athleticism was on display between the whistles while Graham looks like a ready-made talent based off of his instincts and performance in the game itself. RELATED: Florida's 2024 recruiting class

*****

GEORGIA

The Bulldogs didn't have the volume of other programs in Orlando but the impact was still plenty felt when the top cover prospect dominated all week long like Ellis Robinson IV did. From the game to any practice session, one-on-ones and in between, he was the most impressive prospect on the field and at times it came via a wide margin. Robinson has the length, technique, ball skills and overall athleticism to see an immediate run of playing time in Athens, not something to be said lightly. As the week went on, late arrivals Justin Williams, Chris Cole and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye each made splash plays. Williams' speed and change of direction is just as head-turning as his size while Cole can fill up the stat sheet. After Robinson, though, it was Jonah-Ajonye who impressed most during the game Wednesday with his penetration power, motor and redirective quickness. Then there is massive offensive lineman Michael Uini, who worked better against smaller edge rushers than expected, maximizing his punch and extension while working inside-out. RELATED: Georgia's 2024 recruiting class

*****

MIAMI

Every future Hurricane at work made a memorable mark on Under Armour week. Wide receiver Joshisa Trader showcased his two-way ability in the game, picking off a pass on defense, but all week long he was a silky smooth route-runner who could finish in traffic, including on a one-handed grab in the end zone. Booker Pickett was the twitchiest edge rusher all week long and carried the momentum through the game with his fast first step and array of moves at the point, including a spin and win that capped his night behind the line of scrimmage. Ryan Mack was the breakout cover corner of the event, finishing the game with three pass breakups and nearly an interception along the way. Adarius Hayes' towering frame and overall athleticism were on display, making many onlookers wonder where he may line up on Saturdays. RELATED: Miami's 2024 recruiting class

*****

OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma contingent was a big one in Orlando, with the headliner also living up to the hype in David Stone. He won from the outside, inside and in between, and let everyone know about it, working with an intensity that became the example for his team even in a national setting. The power, athleticism and motor will translate to Saturdays as soon as this spring. The offensive line group saw a pair of Sooners make a positive impression in elite interior blocker Eugene Brooks, who may have been the best blocker of the entire event, and international tackle Daniel Akinkunmi. Tight end Davon Mitchell is a massive body who can pluck the ball away from his frame and safety Jaydan Hardy worked well in between the margins, registering a pass breakup in the game Wednesday. RELATED: Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class

*****

OREGON

JacQawn McRoy

All eyes were on big offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy coming into the event and he held his own at tackle despite his massive 6-foot-8, 360-plus pound frame. Cornerback Ify Obidegwu did not face the same level of expectations as McRoy, but he also showed how he may be slightly underrated in how much he flashed in Orlando. Each practice saw him getting his hands on the football so it was not a surprise to see him register a pick-six in the game. Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Ryan Pellum and Jack Ressler each made plays against defensive backs – McClellan with impressive pound-for-pound power, Pellum with a long stride and great finishing ability despite a more slender build, and Ressler as a pure route-runner, getting in and out of his breaks with ease. Interior defender Aydin Breland flashed with his finesse game as a pass-rusher, backing up plenty of confidence the Los Angeles native brings to the table. RELATED: Oregon's 2024 recruiting class

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA

Dylan Stewart

Dylan Stewart stumbled out of the blocks a bit during the work week, but he looked more impressive by the day thereafter and saved his best performance for the game Wednesday, when he looked like one of the nation's very best. The frame, speed to power, awareness and athleticism came together to make plays in the backfield look routine, reemphasizing how quickly a player of his caliber can flip the switch. Wide receiver Debron Gatling had a sneaky good work week as both a route-runner and finisher against strong competition. Tight end Michael Smith hauled in a pair of passes in the game itself, including a two-point conversion, and kicker Mason Love booted the ball with the lights bright. Quarterback Dante Reno showed some toughness during the game after making a positive impression during the practice week. RELATED: South Carolina's 2024 recruiting class

*****

TENNESSEE

Edrees Farooq

There were future Vols everywhere in Orlando, with each making a mark during the practice week in particular. Jordan Ross may have been the most consistent edge prospect all week long, despite how littered the field was with blue-chip talent aligned on the outside. He finished his effort with a powerful strip-sack, a fitting end to a run of wreaking havoc on offensive linemen as an outside-in rusher who can win with speed or power. Wide receiver Mike Matthews answered many questions about his five-star tag when healthy, showing supreme ball skills and strong route-running on a big and sturdy frame. Defensive back Kaleb Beasley was among the most technical cornerbacks in attendance and safety Edrees Farooq showed better than most safeties in one-on-one coverage. Running back Peyton Lewis is a well-proportioned and productive player who lead the game in rushing. RELATED: Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class

*****

TEXAS

Xavier Filsaime

If there is any perception the Texas secondary needs help going into 2024 then consider the Under Armour bunch as reinforcements ready to make an impact. Xavier Filsaime is in contention for the top safety recruit in the country after showing his fluidity, coverage skill and instincts against elite wide receivers, all on a college-ready frame. Kobe Black showed surprising leverage and quickness despite being among the bigger secondary players in attendance, with length to affect the football to his name. Jordon Johnson-Rubell works best in between the margins, as a potential sub defender who can cover and support the run equally well. Up front, pass rusher Zina Umeozulu looked like one of the fastest off the line when working off the edge and he even held his own inside against blockers nearly 100 pounds heavier at times. On offense, Jerrick Gibson looks as physically impressive as he ever has at running back as he brings a complete skill set to Austin. Interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz looked strong at the point of contact with a wide base and solid anchor. RELATED: Texas' 2024 recruiting class

*****

UCF

Kylan Fox (Rivals.com)

Gus Malzahn just brought in the highest-ranked class in UCF history and some of those future Knights suited up locally to represent. Ja'Qualin Birdsong flashed as much as any, utilizing his length and quickness for flash plays in the open field, including a tackle for loss and sack during the game as a hybrid linebacker type. He also registered a forced fumble and showed enough awareness to recover the loose ball. Big tight end Kylan Fox was perhaps the best route-runner of the big pass catchers on hand, securing several receptions down the field. Safety Jaylen Heyward is more of a full-padded player who makes his proverbial money closer to the line of scrimmage. RELATED: UCF's 2024 recruiting class

*****

VIRGINIA TECH

Chanz Wiggins