It’s no secret that UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster inherited an uphill climb in recruiting.

While he made it clear after his hire in February that the school is a national brand and will attack recruiting with that mindset, he’s also been quick to stress lately that the Bruins’ in-state efforts have to be just as strong — and he’s tired of seeing them head elsewhere.

UCLA continued to add to its 2025 class Wednesday evening when three-star Pittsburg (Calif.) edge rusher Juju Walls announced his commitment.