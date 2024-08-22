PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UCLA continues effort to pump life back into in-state football recruiting

Click the photo to take advantage of this limited time offer!
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

It’s no secret that UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster inherited an uphill climb in recruiting.

While he made it clear after his hire in February that the school is a national brand and will attack recruiting with that mindset, he’s also been quick to stress lately that the Bruins’ in-state efforts have to be just as strong — and he’s tired of seeing them head elsewhere.

UCLA continued to add to its 2025 class Wednesday evening when three-star Pittsburg (Calif.) edge rusher Juju Walls announced his commitment.

Three-star 2025 Pittsburg (Calif.) edge rusher Juju Walls became the latest high school recruit to decide to stay in the state with his commitment Wednesday evening to UCLA. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Just four days earlier, Foster noted the importance of locking down the Golden State’s top talent and reminisced about his alma mater’s recruiting prowess when he set foot in Westwood in 1998.

