UCLA DB commit Justin Lewis feels the love on official visit

Three-star defensive back and UCLA commit Justin Lewis capped a whirlwind week with an official visit to Westwood this weekend.
It was exactly a week ago the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product flipped his commitment from North Carolina and committed to the Bruins along with teammate and fellow three-star defensive back Joshua Mensah.
"The visit was great, the love was felt all weekend," Lewis told Bruin Blitz on Sunday afternoon.
The visit allowed him to go through all the experiences that most recruits typically go through before reaching a decision, including the photoshoot and individual meetings with his future coaches.