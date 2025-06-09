Premium content
UCLA DE commit Anthony Jones hints at more pledges after official visit
This weekend was supposed to be pivotal for Anthony Jones.

The 2026 Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran four-star defensive end once had finalists UCLA, Tennessee and Washington lined up for a June 23 decision.

Instead, Jones had an overwhelming connection with the Bruins’ coaching staff this spring and chose to stay home with an early commitment more than three weeks ago.

So, the past few days in Westwood shifted his focus to adding to UCLA’s recent surge in momentum and a haul of future teammates.

“I was trying to get everyone that was on that visit to commit and as you will see soon it worked,” Jones told Bruin Blitz in a message Sunday after the official visit.

